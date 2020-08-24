Madurai

Webinar on career opportunities tomorrow

The Hindu Education Plus will host a webinar on August 26, between 3 p.m. and 4.30 p.m., on the ‘Current and Emerging Career Opportunities in the field of Architecture’ as part of its free webinar series on career counselling.

The webinar series, presented by SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai, will be helpful to parents and students from Classes 9 to 12 to make informed decisions on higher education.

The speakers will be Dr. A. Srivathsan, Executive Director, Centre for Research on Architecture and Urbanism, CEPT University, Ahmedabad; Ar. Habeeb Khan, president, Council of Architecture, New Delhi; and Dr. P. Satheesh Kumar, Dean, School of Architecture and Interior Design, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai.

Those interested can register at http://bit.ly/SRMTHEP2 or scan the QR code to attend the seminar.

