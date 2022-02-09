Webinar on bonded labour held

Madurai

09 February 2022 22:18 IST

There needs to be an effective implementation of laws in order to ensure that the bonded labour system was not practised, said former Supreme Court Judge Shivaraj V. Patil at a webinar organised by the Society for Community Organisation Trust on Wednesday.

Addressing the participants, the former judge said bonded labour was a violation of human rights and blamed the caste system and corruption for the discriminatory practice.

The Constitution guaranteed equality, Right to Life and Right to personal liberty, he said.

There was need for effective rehabilitation of the rescued workers so that they were ensured dignity, he added.

The former judge was speaking on “Abolition of Bonded Labour System: Myth of Reality”.

Public Affairs Officer of American Consulate General, Chennai, Anne Lee Seshadri said that February 9, 1976 was a historic day as the landmark legislation to abolish the discriminatory practice was enacted on that day.

She said India had achieved significant progress in combating bonded labour.

Further, she pointed out that Tamil Nadu was the first State in the country to observe February 9 as Bonded Labour System Abolition Day.

Ms. Seshadri urged the students to join the stakeholders in their efforts to fight against bonded labour and protect the vulnerable people who were forced into bonded labour. India and the United States of America would work together to defend human rights.

SOCO Trust jointly organised the event with Mother Teresa Women’s University and Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College.

Following the webinar, the organisers conducted an awareness programme and distributed pamphlets.