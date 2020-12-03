Webinar on blood disorders

Madurai

03 December 2020 20:40 IST

The third webinar of The Hindu Wellness series presented by Kauvery Hospital will focus on blood disorders.

The webinar will be held from 11.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on December 6, with experts from Kauvery Hospital speaking on blood disorders. The panel includes Subbaiah RM, consultant haematology and bone marrow transplant, Kauvery Hospital, Tiruchi; Vinod Gunasekaran, consultant- paediatric haematology, Oncology and bone marrow transplant, Kauvery Hospital; and Dolly Daniel, professor of Department of Transfusion Medicine, Christian Medical College, Vellore.

To register for free, visit https://bit.ly/THKAU or scan the QR code.