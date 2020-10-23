Madurai

Webinar held

A webinar, emphasising the need to hone life skills for empowerment, was organised by Fatima College here recently. Empowering youth in four dimensions - physical, social, mental and spiritual - were discussed in the webinar. The students were urged to participate in various activities and render service to society.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2020 9:15:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/webinar-held/article32931863.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY