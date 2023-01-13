ADVERTISEMENT

Weavers’ strike continues in Theni; next round of talks on January 18

January 13, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

Powerloom units lie silent at T. Suppalapuram village in Theni district. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

The indefinite strike call given by weavers affiliated to various trade unions continued even after four round of talks held between the striking weavers and the representatives of the managements before the authorities including revenue and labour departments failed.

The weavers working in powerloom units in Andipatti, Jakkampatti, T. Subbulapuram and other locations in Theni district have been on strike since the beginning of the New Year.

Their main demands include wage revision of 50 %, bonus at 20 % and among others. The last wage revision had ended on December 31, 2022.

The saris and dhotis produced from these powerlooms are much in demand in Tamil Nadu and other States like Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, the weavers said.

About 2,000 weavers went on strike and the conciliatory talks held so far in the presence of the revenue and the labour officers and Theni Collector had not brought any desired results.

The weavers who were given an offer of 14 % wage hike by the representatives of the managements, wanted them to spell out offer for those working on job orders and from their dwellings. As there was no concrete offer or proposal, the talks in front of the Collector K V Muralidharan and Joint Commissioner (Labour) Govindan failed.

Hence, the next meeting is to be held before the JCL office in Dindigul on January 18, the officials said.

On an average, the workers claimed that the industry lost around ₹10 to ₹20 lakh daily due to the strike.

