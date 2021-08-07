Weavers receive ₹4.50 lakh subsidised loan

Ten weavers received loans to the tune of ₹4.50 lakh as the National Handlooms Day was observed here on Saturday in commemoration of ‘Be Indian, buy Indian’ movement.

During the one-day special handloom expo organised at the Collectorate on Saturday, the beneficiary weavers received the loans after District Revenue Officer A. Perumal inaugurated the event. While eight weavers received ₹50,000 each, remaining two received ₹25,000 each that carry 20% subsidy.

A range of handloom products of Co-Optex and handloom weavers were displayed for sale.