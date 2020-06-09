Weavers open rice gruel centres in Chinnalapatti

Rice gruel being served to weavers at J. Pudukottai near Dindigul on Tuesday.

Expressing their protest and condemning higher-ups in the Handlooms Department, weavers in Chinnalapatti near here opened rice gruel centres on Tuesday.

The town, which is known for weaving different type of saris, has a weaver population of close to 8,000. While a majority of them, who were members in the Weavers’ Societies, complained about lowering their wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic and alleged that the managers in some of the societies were not giving them jobs.

Offering the gruel to families in front of a temple in J Pudukottai Weavers Colony near Chinnalapatti near here, K. Nagaraj said that since March 20, there had been no work due to lockdown. Though the societies owed wages to the job works done prior to the lockdown, they insisted on receiving lowered wages. For completed works, expecting the weavers to get lower wages was unfortunate.

Moreover, the managers created a rift among the workers by lowering the wages and claimed to give jobs only to those who agreed to their terms, said M. Karunakaran. At a time, when the workers have been demanding higher wages, more relief and soft loans for survival, the ‘dictatorial’ ways irked the weavers and hence, commenced to run rice gruel centres.

Handlooms Department Assistant Director Anandan said the societies had been instructed to give jobs to all the registered members. Moreover, they had been advised to arrive at a consensus on lowering wages and not giveing them an impression that the decision was unilateral.

There are about eight weavers’ societies where close to 4,000 weavers were members in Chinnalapatti and its peripheries.