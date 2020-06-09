Madurai

Weavers open rice gruel centres in Chinnalapatti

Rice gruel being served to weavers at J. Pudukottai near Dindigul on Tuesday.

Rice gruel being served to weavers at J. Pudukottai near Dindigul on Tuesday.  

DINDIGUL

Expressing their protest and condemning higher-ups in the Handlooms Department, weavers in Chinnalapatti near here opened rice gruel centres on Tuesday.

The town, which is known for weaving different type of saris, has a weaver population of close to 8,000. While a majority of them, who were members in the Weavers’ Societies, complained about lowering their wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic and alleged that the managers in some of the societies were not giving them jobs.

Offering the gruel to families in front of a temple in J Pudukottai Weavers Colony near Chinnalapatti near here, K. Nagaraj said that since March 20, there had been no work due to lockdown. Though the societies owed wages to the job works done prior to the lockdown, they insisted on receiving lowered wages. For completed works, expecting the weavers to get lower wages was unfortunate.

Moreover, the managers created a rift among the workers by lowering the wages and claimed to give jobs only to those who agreed to their terms, said M. Karunakaran. At a time, when the workers have been demanding higher wages, more relief and soft loans for survival, the ‘dictatorial’ ways irked the weavers and hence, commenced to run rice gruel centres.

Handlooms Department Assistant Director Anandan said the societies had been instructed to give jobs to all the registered members. Moreover, they had been advised to arrive at a consensus on lowering wages and not giveing them an impression that the decision was unilateral.

There are about eight weavers’ societies where close to 4,000 weavers were members in Chinnalapatti and its peripheries.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 9:19:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/weavers-open-rice-gruel-centres-in-chinnalapatti/article31789485.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY