Weather predictions go for a toss in southern districts

Tirunelveli

03 December 2020 19:35 IST

Even though weather forecasts had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the southern districts since Wednesday night, all predictions went wrong as none of the four southern districts recorded significant precipitation on Thursday.

As District Collectors of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts had been advised to take precautionary measures in the wake of Cyclone Burevi and consequent rainfall, every possible arrangement is being taken here to face the nature’ fury. Monitoring Officer for the district M. Karunakaran and District Collector V. Vishnu, who inspected irrigation channels of Tamirabharani in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai on Thursday directed the Public Works Department to remove the waste and weeds clogging the channel.

As some areas in Manakaavalanpillai Nagar in Palayamkottai experienced water stagnation after the recent rains, Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan visited the area on Thursday to monitor the cleaning of the drainage channels in this densely populated area.

Since the major reservoirs of the district – Papanasam, Servalar and Manimuthar dams – are now getting poor influx of water there was no need for panic, Public Works Department sources said.

“While Papanasam dam had 80% of water against its maximum capacity, Manimuthar dam had less than 65% of water. So we can manage the situation even if the influx increases sharply. However, we’ve posted in the dams special teams to monitor the rainfall and consequent influx of water round-the-clock,” a PWD official here said.

At the same time, appropriate instructions have been given to monitoring teams posted in Gadana, Ramanadhi, Karuppanadhi, Gundar and Adavinainar Dams in Tenkasi district as all these reservoirs are just a few feet away from attaining the maximum storage level. As these dams, all situated along the Western Ghats, are expected to get huge influx of water in case of downpour, the water will be discharged appropriately.

Hence, people living in low-lying areas and the irrigation channels have been asked to be prepared to move to the nearest relief camps in case of any emergency.

However, barring Thoothukudi district that experienced overnight mild drizzle, no other southern district recorded any considerable rainfall on Thursday even though the sky remained overcast throughout the day. Thoothukudi Collector K. Senthil Raj, in a statement issued on Thursday evening, appealed to the public not to come out of their houses unnecessarily after 6 p.m. as gale was likely to lash the district at night.

In Kanniyakumari, the sea was relatively calm on Thursday without any strong wind and no rain was reported in any part of the district throughout the day.