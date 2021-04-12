Wear mask, you are under watch

Police use mobile App to zero in on violators

Madurai City police have started using a mobile application to identify people in a crowd who are not wearing masks.

Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha said a CCTV network with 20 cameras have been installed under Thilagar Thidal police station limits. By using an Android mobile application, the police could zero in on people who were not wearing masks and those who were not wearing them properly.

The application alerts the control room with the snapshot of the violator. The violator can be booked with the photographic evidence, he said in a statement.

The city police have booked 4,758 cases and imposed a fine of ₹9.51 lakh since April 8. The mobile App mode of booking cases is to be expanded to other parts of the city. Stern action will be taken against those who are not following mask and social distancing norms in markets, said Mr. Sinha.