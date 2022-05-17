‘Weak rock stability due to loose soil a major challenge’

Steps being taken to remove rocks using cranes and iron ropes from VOC Port: Collector

Steps being taken to remove rocks using cranes and iron ropes from VOC Port: Collector

Weak rock stability due to loose soil texture poses major challenge to the on-going rescue operation in the ill-fated stone quarry at Adaimithipankulam while there are no dearth for rescue equipment and technical advice, Collector V. Vishnu has said.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the ongoing rescue operation on Tuesday evening, Mr. Vishnu said that when the rescue operation, notwithstanding the landslides happening due to weak rock stability caused by loose soil, resumed on Tuesday morning by the NDRF, Fire and Rescue Services and police personnel, the body of one more victim was located under the boulders. Steps had been taken to remove the rocks with the help of heavy cranes and iron ropes sourced from VOC Port, Thoothukudi, to extricate the body, which could not be identified as of now.

The rescuers, who had saved two persons alive with minor injuries on Sunday morning and another injured person on Sunday night, who died in the hospital later, retrieved the body of lorry cleaner Murugan on Monday night.

The Collector also informed that technical expertise from mining and industrial experts from various parts of the country were being sought to expedite the operation. “Though there is no dearth of equipment and technical advice, the weak rocks at this quarry pose a major challenge to the rescue operation as the landslides continue to hamper the work. Even a small vibration caused by the movement of the rescue operation equipment triggers a landslide,” said Mr. Vishnu.

Superintendent of Police P. Saravanan was present.

In the evening, the police pressed sniffer dog Rex into service to locate the sixth and the last victim of the accident even as strenuous efforts were on to remove the rocks manually to retrieve the body of the fifth victim.