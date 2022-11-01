We will boycott area sabha meetings until funds are allocated to our wards, pending works taken up: 15 AIADMK councillors

Conducting area sabha meetings is a bogus move. They are nothing less than an act of drama by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, charged AIADMK councillor 64 M. Raja on Tuesday.

He was addressing press persons in Madurai. Mr Raja said that 15 AIADMK councillors would boycott area sabha meetings until funds are allocated to their wards and pending developmental works are taken up in their areas.

“If the sabhas are convened even after this in our 15 wards, we would even file cases,” he stated.

The AIADMK floor leader said that the corporation officials had autocratically modified the list of people in the ward committee submitted by AIADMK councillors.

“In a list of 10 people submitted, they had removed members of our choices such as members of resident welfare associations, and volunteers and instead had voluntarily added DMK members which is condemnable and against democratic values,” he said. They also pointed out that the list was sought on Sunday over phone by the Chairperson, which is not an official way of conduct.

“The issues related to drainage stagnation, faulty streetlights, bad roads etc., are plaguing the city which has been repeatedly highlighted in every council meeting but there is no action taken yet. The reason they state is lack of funds. How else will they be able to solve the issue raised in these sabhas?,” charged the councillors.

Meanwhile, AIADMK councillor of ward 45 K. Shanmugavalli flagged the issue of overflowing sewage water on streets. “Women are face a lot of difficulties while walking on at least five streets in my ward. Such is the sad state of affairs. All that the corporation officials respond to is lack of equipment and most importantly lack of field workers,” she charged.

Responding to a query, Mr. Raja said that it is not just AIADMK councillors who are left out, but the same prevails for DMK councillors as well.

Mr. Raja also alleged that the meeting is being conducted by flouting the rules stated in the Government Order issued. “They modify things to their favour and strangle us from carrying out our rightful duties. there is no way to seek justice other than them resigning and taking to the streets to protest along with the affected residents,” he said.