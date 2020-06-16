‘We want to go home,’ say Rajasthan migrants

Demanding their immediate repatriation to their home State of Rajasthan, a group of 25 migrant labourers and their children submitted a petition in the Collector’s office here on Monday.
The migrant workers said they sold dolls, pillows, balloons and other electronic products in Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai. Since the lockdown had badly hit their business and, consequently, their daily income, they were starving for the past few weeks.
“When a special train was operated to Rajasthan from Kanniyakumari, we were not allowed to board the train as a pregnant woman in our group suffered miscarriage minutes before boarding the train. We are starving now. Hence, the Collector should take efforts to send us back to Rajasthan,” said R. Arun, migrant from Mundavar taluk.
