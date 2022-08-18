We should make our health system more patient-friendly: Palanivel Thiaga Rajan

Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presents the Maruthuva Natchathiram, award to N. Sumathi, Head of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department, Government Rajaji Hospital, at a function organised by Hindu Tamil Thisai in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

“We need to make Primary Health Centres and government hospitals that are equipped with the best facilities more user and patient-friendly,” said Minister of Finance P. T. R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan here on Thursday.

He was speaking at the second edition of ‘Maruthuva Natchathiram,’ an initiative of Hindu Tamil Thisai to honour doctors for their meritorious service in association with Indian Medical Association.

As many as 72 doctors from Madurai, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Kanniyakumari and Sivaganga were honoured.

Mr Thiaga Rajan called for improving the administration of the district health network. “Because there is simply not enough data to show the ground reality,” he said.

He added, “we need a much better patient information system. The outbreak of COVID-19 virus made it clear for us.”

Speaking on a lighter note, the Minister recalled that he had the chance to interact with doctors at the GRH since his childhood as his uncle Dr T. Subramanian worked there, whose portrait adorned the photos of the IMA hall, the venue for the event.

He also said that Tamil Nadu stands tall in the medical field in the country. “Having attended many medical conferences in the city, I am happy about the huge number of specialists the State has created,” he said.

“The selfless service rendered by doctors during the COVID-19 pandemic birthed the idea of recognising their efforts through an award,” said Dr. R. Palaniswamy, State president, IMA.

For Dr. M.R. Ponvadivu, a obstetrician and gynaecologist practising in Srivilliputhur, a recognition from an institution beyond her patients and doctors’ circle “feels like a boost to work more.”

“Having been on duty round-the-clock during the peak of the pandemic, as chest CT scans were a high priority, this honour only motivates me to serve even more,” said Dr. V. Sivabalan, radiologist from Ambasamudram.

Head of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department, GRH, N. Sumathi said that such an award makes her 32 years of service in the field worth it.

IMA State Secretary, N.R.T.R. Thiagarajan and others were present.