We should get more votes in Lok Sabha election than the previous poll: Udayanidhi Stalin

February 17, 2024 - SIVAGANGA

“We should aim for higher votes in the ensuing Lok Sabha election than the votes polled in the last election,” said DMK youth wing secretary Udayanidhi Stalin here on Saturday.

Speaking at a function to give “porkizhi” awards to over 1,500 DMK party workers in N Vairavanpatti in Tirupathur of Sivaganga district, he said the Lok Sabha election was important for the party in more than one way. “If we get lesser votes than the last general election and still emerge victorious, the opposition parties may say that we have lost credibility.”

Hence, he appealed to every single worker to muster support from the people and intensify their campaign. The aim should be to sweep the entire 40 seats, including Puducherry, and also romp home with more votes.

Taking a dig at the BJP and the Prime Minister, the youth wing leader said that there was absolutely no cooperation or support from the Union government to States where non-BJP parties ruled. In the case of Tamil Nadu, the floods had created havoc and caused major devastation in Chennai and southern districts.

While Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the cities, there was no financial support till date. The DMK government, under the leadership of M K Stalin had given relief to the people who lost their movables and immovables, he added.

Likewise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed in the past that the country would become a superpower by 2020. Today, he says, by 2047, India would be superpower. “The people should be vigilant and not get lured by such sugar-coated promises,” he said.

He also pulled up the AIADMK for having pledged the dignity of Tamils with the BJP while it was in power in the State and asserted that only the DMK was fit to challenge the domination by the Union government. The DMK, he said, would not be cowed down by threats from the Enforcement Directorate or other agencies.

Party leaders KR Periakaruppan, Ragupathy, former minister Thennavan, MLA Tamilarasi and among others participated.

In Ramanathapuram, Mr. Udayanidhi Stalin gave away “porkizhi” to 1,050 senior party workers in the presence of Minister Raja Kannappan and others.

In the last Lok Sabha election, the DMK and its allies won in 39 seats out of 40. “This time, we should register 100% victory,” he said.

Finding fault with the new education policy introduced by the Union government and the NEET examination, he lauded late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa for staunchly opposing the Centre from implementing NEET in Tamil Nadu.

After her demise, the former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami of the AIADMK succumbed to pressure from the BJP and allowed NEET in the State. “The DMK is determined not to give way for the NEET examination in the State. After the demise of a student, Anita from Perambalur, the deaths of children continued out of fear. This should stop and the government here will prevent such fatalities,” he asserted.

This election to the Lok Sabha should send the BJP home and the new Prime Minister would be decided by DMK president M K Stalin, he said.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi was exceeding his limits and misusing the constitutional powers. Not knowing the rules, which had been followed from time immemorial, he refused to deliver the speech in the Legislative Assembly.

The President of India was not given due respect by the BJP and its leaders. The recent opening of the Parliament was not graced by the President. Likewise, Mutt heads were not invited to the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, he lambasted and charged that Mr Modi was keen to keep his select friends in good humour. The fascist rule in the country should be thrown out and he appealed to the cadre to work hard for the victory of the DMK and its allies in Tamil Nadu.

