‘We plan to inaugurate jallikattu arena by this month’

January 09, 2024 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Even as the construction works of new jallikattu arena in at Keelakarai near Alanganallur are completed, the date for its inauguration is yet to finalised, said Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu.

The new facility has come up at a cost of ₹ 61 crore on a total area of about 66 acres, he said after inspecting it on Tuesday.

”We plan to inaugurate it within this month and would discuss it with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin,” he said, while talking to the media.

Several facilities were made for ensuring an enjoyable experience for the visitors, participants, bulls and chief guests in witnessing the traditional sport at the newly built arena, he added.  

“In addition to the arena, we have also ensured a good road connectivity for people from various states and districts to reach the location easily.” A 3-km-long road was built at a cost of ₹ 28.50crore by acquiring 21.40 acre land, said Mr. Velu.  

Answering a question on the raising criticism for naming the jallikattu arena after the late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, he said, “In a democratic country criticism is welcomed, but we know what Karunanidhi’s contribution is to the district and the State, which is the reason for using the name.” 

Also, he said, considering the economic condition of the State, the arena was enclosed only halfway, but in future if required, it would be constructed completely making it an enclosed structure.

