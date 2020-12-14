We need to be more safe now, Collector tells college principals

With the government’s announcement on reopening of the educational institutions, the District administration has appealed to college principals, faculty members and management to ensure that the students were safe on the campus.

Presiding over a meeting with principals, correspondents, secretaries and senior faculty members from various colleges in the district here on Monday, Collector P. Madhusudhan Reddy said that for almost eight months, the students were at their homes.

Now that the campuses were open, they may have a tendency to move out in groups. He suggested the college heads to create awareness and educate the students about the pandemic and the need to be safe now.

The Collector said that it was a collective responsibility. Various stakeholders were involved and hence, it was a Herculean task. “We as a team, shall overcome the challenge,” he said and as per the government order, every institution shall be monitored by a team of doctors.

The teachers should be told to sensitise the students at all times. Instead of panicking, if someone complained of illness, they should be referred to the team of doctors. “We will give all possible support to the students and the educational institutions”, Mr. Reddy said and added that the standard operating procedures should be followed strictly in the classrooms, laboratories and hostels.

DRO K. Latha, Government Hospital Dean Rethnavel, Joint Director (Health) Illango Maheswaran, DD Yasodhamani and other officials participated in the meeting.