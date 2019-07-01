We don’t even have basic facilities: Ganesapuram villagers

Villagers from Ganesapuram, a hamlet populated by a Scheduled Caste community, on Monday petitioned the Collector here, seeking basic facilities such as drinking water, drainage and roads.

They demanded that an anganwadi be built in their village, as over 20 children crossed Palani highway daily to go to the anganwadi situated in North Paraipatti village.

“The people of Paraipatti, which is populated by another section of SCs, discriminate against our children on caste grounds. The children are not given water at the anganwadi there. Our children face the risk of accidents, as they cross the main road daily. Authorities should take steps to build an anganwadi in our village,” said P. Ganesan, a villager.

“There are 100 SC families in our village, but the drinking water we get is mixed with sewage, posing health hazard for the children and elderly. Similarly, the drainage flows all over the streets. There are no proper roads. We have complained to the panchayat president several times but no action was taken,” said G. Muthulakshmi.