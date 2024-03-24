‘We cannot report to secondary-grade teachers who are appointed as presiding officers,’ say professors

March 24, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MADURAI

Assistant professors and associate professors working in Government Arts Colleges have once again been assigned polling officers for election-related works at polling booths in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. They had already opposed such “improper allocations” carried out in the 2019 elections.

They alleged that while secondary grade teachers from government schools were assigned as presiding officers, the government college professors in some districts such as Chennai, Madurai and Theni who receive salary ranging from ₹57,000 to ₹1.30 lakh was assigned as polling officers. They opposed this move saying they had to work under teachers who receive comparatively less pay than the professors.

As per the Election Commission of India guidelines, a polling booth would consist of a presiding officer and three polling officers. The first polling officer would oversee the marked copy of the electoral roll and is responsible for identification of the voters. The second polling officer would make entries in the register of voters (Form 17A), verify document details, take the signature of the voters or thumb impression, appy indelible ink on the left forefinger of the voters and issues voter’s slip to the voters indicating the serial number in which they would be going into the voting booth to exercise their franchise.

ADVERTISEMENT

The third polling officer is the custodian of the control unit and activates the ballot unit by pressing ‘Ballot’ button of the control unit and allows the voter to go inside the voting booth for casting vote in the order of the serial number on the voter’s slip issued by the second polling officer.

While these are the duties that are to be carried out by the polling officers, S. Suresh, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Government Collegiate Teachers’ Association, said the presiding officers who were mostly secondary grade teachers would be overseeing the works carried out by the polling officers and supervise the overall booth.

“We as a senior grade assistant and associate professors receiving much higher salary than the secondary grade teachers are made to carry out menial works such as applying ink on voters’ fingers, and made to report to them, while they monitor us,” he said.

Another associate professor from a Government Arts College in Madurai who is given the role of first polling officer, said, “It is not about their professional standing below ours. As an experienced government staff, we prefer not to report to the staff below our stature.”

“Our demand should not be termed arrogant. We think that the confusion will affect the election process, if some misinformation happens between the presiding and polling officers due to this,” he said.

Further, the issue of improper allocation started in 2019 Lok Sabha election and again in the 2021 Assembly elections. “But, both the times, the officials cited clerical mistake as the reason, but this issue is still continuing,” he added.

“We already represented the issue to Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, but no changes have been done in this election too,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.