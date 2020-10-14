‘We are yet to trace accused’

Madurai

14 October 2020 22:40 IST

Madurai District Police are yet to trace the accused in two murder cases reported in rural district limits in the last few days, SP Sujit Kumar said here on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Sujit Kumar said police had vital clues in the double murder of Kunnathur panchayat president R. Krishnarajan and pump operator A. Munisamy on Monday.

A case of rioting had been booked against 20 persons who ransacked the house of former panchayat president Tirupathi and secretary Palpandi alias Veeranan suspecting them to be behind the double murder. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes has sought a report on the case.

On the murder at Soolapuram, the SP said though locals alleged it to be the handiwork of people belonging to another caste, investigation was still going on.

On Anaikaraipatti villagers’ demand for action against police officials for ‘custodial death’ of a youth last month, he said re-post-mortem had been done and the report would be sent to the High Court.

On revocation of the suspension of two Sub-Inspectors accused in the case, the SP said punishment would be based on the outcome of the investigation.