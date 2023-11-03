We are under pressure to leave Maldives but there is no sign of boat being released, says detained boat owner

November 03, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The crew and the owner of the Thoothukudi-based mechanised boat detained in Maldives have claimed that the Indian Embassy officials in the island nation are exerting pressure on the 12 detained fishermen to leave for India at the earliest without taking any step for releasing the boat.

Speaking to The Hindu from Male, the Maldivian capital, Antony Jayabalan, owner of the boat, said on Friday that the Maldivian Government, which had imposed a penalty of ₹2.27 crore on charges of the boat having illegally entered its waters, had started exerting pressure on the crew through the Indian Embassy officials to leave the country.

“After the boat was detained on October 22, all the 12 crew are staying in the boat that is berthed at a fishing harbour here. Two Indian Embassy officials in Maldives, who came to my impounded boat at 3.30 p.m. (local time) on Thursday, counselled the crew to leave for our native place at the earliest. Through a Tamil-speaking woman from Kanniyakumari district working in Maldives, the officials told the crew they should leave and that the owner would take care of the release of the boat by paying the fine,” he claimed.

He contended that sending the crew back to India from Maldives without releasing the boat would dilute the issue.

“So far, we have not received any encouraging support from Tamil Nadu or the Central Government. It is really distressing. We assure the Maldivian Government that our boat will never enter the territorial waters of Maldives in future and seek pardon,” said Mr. Jayabalan.

Meanwhile, a group of fishermen from Tharuvaikulam, led by their parish priest Rev. Fr. Vincent, submitted a petition to Thoothukudi Collector G. Lakshmipathi and Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan seeking effective steps for the early release of the boat with the crew.

“The impounded boat costs around ₹85 lakh. However, ₹2.27 crore fine has been slapped on the owner, who has borrowed heavily for this boat. Moreover, the Maldivian government has set a deadline for paying this fine. So, the State and the Central Governments should act immediately to ensure the release of the boat with the crew,” said Rev. Fr. Vincent.

Efforts are on to meet Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan during this weekend to press the demand for the release of the boat with the crew.

“We have sent a distress call to Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi, Minister for Fisheries Anita Radhakrishnan and the Chief Minister’s Office appealing for their intervention,” a fisherman claimed adding they would be forced to stage agitations if there was no intervention from the Centre and the State government.