We are not informed about gram sabha meetings as we raise uncomfortable questions, say Pottalurani villagers

Pottalurani villagers of Ellainayakkanpatti panchayat in Thoothukudi district allege they are not being informed about gram sabha meetings conducted by the district administration.

Pointing to the recent special gram sabha meeting conducted on Sunday to discuss about the newly launched Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme, they said officials and elected panchayat representatives conducted the meeting without any prior notification.

A villager said: “It is a regular affair for panchayat officials to not inform about any events conducted by them for the people. As the officials fear we would raise uncomfortable questions in front of the gathering, they avoid informing or inviting us.”

Ellainayakkanpatti panchayat in Karungulam block comprises the four villages of Ellainayakkanpatti, Pottalurani, Deivaseyalpuram and Chettimallanpatti. While Pottalurani accounts for 45% of the panchayat population, the villagers said the officials never bothered to invite them or conduct a meeting iat their village.

E. Sankaranarayanan, a villager, said they had been vocal about the closure of fish processing units located in their area for about five years now, the officials feared the issue would be raised in meetings which would put them in an embarrassing position in front of other villagers.

“Opposing the processing units, which spoils our water bodies, we even boycotted the recent parliamentary elections. Hence, the officials skip our village in passing the information,” he claimed.

While the venue of the gram sabha meetings, as per the norm, should be informed to villagers through thandora (drum beat) by a panchayat staff, officials failed to inform the villagers of Pottalurani, Mr. Sankaranarayanan added.

when asked about the failure to inform them, the officials indulged in blame-game to avoid questions from the villagers, he further added.

“We found out about the gram sabha meeting through other villagers and attended it and whatever questions we asked we were immediately stopped by the husband of the elected panchayat leader who is present in almost all the meetings,” the villagers alleged.

Police personnel should not be present inside the venue of gram sabha until or unless a serious fight broke out. But at the gram sabha meeting at Ellainayakkanpatti village, those who raised uncomfortable questions were stopped with the help of police, they added.

Even when the villagers wanted to pass a resolution for their village, the panchayat staff who takes down the minutes of the meeting, refused to note it down. When it was the duty of the staff to record whatever resolution was being passed, refusing to note down was undemocratic.

A block-level official. said as the thandora system was not followed anymore, information about gram sabha meetings was passed on through panchayat staff or conservancy workers.

“Pottalurani villagers claim they were not informed, but they attended the meeting. Keeping in mind other such issues raised over for a period of time, they are baseless allegations,” he added.