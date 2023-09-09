We are not against Bharat, says P Chidambaram in Karaikudi; only BJP is anti-India

September 09, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KARAIKUDI

“We are not against Bharat and only the Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) was anti-India (INDIA), said senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram here on Saturday.

He was speaking to media persons after participating in a rally organised by the Congress in the district.

He said that the results from the seven Assembly by-polls held in six States revealed that it was possible to defeat the BJP in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls. The INDIA alliance was shaping up well and the seat-sharing arrangements were going on smoothly. Already, talks were on in Kerala, he said and added that in Bihar, the RJP Leader Lalu Prasad Yadav had assured that there would not be any issues. In Tamil Nadu, five or six allies in the INDIA front out of 28 parties would be keen to get seats.

Mr. Chidambaram said that there was an apprehension across the country that the democratic fabric and a strong opposition may be a thing of the past due to the “behind-the-scene” actions of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

He said that talks on ‘One Nation, One Election’ and the sudden move to convene the Parliament for five days and use of Bharat instead of India in formal events, had caused unwanted apprehensions and debate in the social media. “This appears to weaken the States in the country, which is against the federal system”, he charged.

The Union government had not extended an invitation to the Leader of Opposition in Parliament for the G-20 event happening in New Delhi, which showed the government in a poor light, he added.

On the war of words going on over the Sanatana dharma issue, Mr Chidambaram said that the Congress had clearly stated its stand. “We do not like to be drawn into this. We are always known for accepting all castes, religions on a same platter...”

