Watermelons and tender coconuts flood market

Watermelons stocked on Kamarajar Salai near Vandiyur Teppakulam in Madurai on Saturday.

Madurai

15 March 2020 07:41 IST

With rising temperature in the city over the past few days, there is a good demand for tasty and delicious watermelon, along with tender coconuts and ice apples (nungu).

The pavements in Madurai are flooded with bright green watermelons, which are sold in forms of fruits, juices and salads. A kilogram of watermelon fruit is sold between ₹ 18 and ₹25.

P. Pandi, a watermelon vendor on Melur Main Road, says that business has been brisk owing to soaring temperature.

“Over the past two days, we have sold around 750 kg of melons,” he says. He adds that most of Madurai’s melon flow comes from Tindivanam in addition to a special variety of melons from Bengaluru which is small and has a pink interior.

Also, in order to quench their thirst due to scorching sun, customers make a beeline to spots where tender coconuts are sold. They are sold between ₹25 and ₹60 depending on the size.

The nuts are usually brought from Pollachi for their superior taste.

There is a huge patronage for tender coconuts despite being sold at higher cost, says N. Kathiresan, a vendor. He says that due to higher demand he could sell 100 additional tender coconuts each day over the last week.

S. Kathiravel, a marketing professional who travels throughout the city, says that he takes at least three breaks during a day to avoid dehydration.

“I make sure that I either eat a piece of watermelon or drink tender coconut water during each break to regain energy,” he says. The sales of another summer favourite, the tasty ice apples, have also started picking up in the city.

While a piece of ice apple is sold around ₹ 7, each mug of palmyrah fruit juice is sold at ₹10.

B. Muthumani, a vendor from Tenkasi district, says that a group of sellers from his place commutes to Madurai to sell ice apples for the past week.

“Due to good rains, we were able to harvest our yield early this year. As the season progresses more hawkers will sell their produce ,” he says.