Waterlogging for long will lead to spread of infectious diseases, fear residents

December 28, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Many residents in Tirunelveli complained about water logging on their streets on Thursday and apprehended that the nonchalant attitude of the civic authorities may lead to spread of infectious diseases.

There is a pungent smell in the air in these areas due to the rainwater stagnant for long. The residents are also scared of snakes which have found refuge in the vacant plots of residential areas. The stagnant pools of water are serving as breeding grounds for mosquitoes which are swarming the houses.

The residential areas near Venthankulam bus stand, Ambai Salai, Kulavanigarpuram to Veeramanikapuram road are some of the suburbs where water remains for over three feet on vacant plots.

A few days ago, when the residents resorted to an agitation demanding the authorities to drain the water from a playground opposite St John’s College in Palayamkottai. the workers cleared it. “When the officials showed much care to keep the main thoroughfares clean, should they not evince the same interest in residential colonies,” a retired teacher asked.

In pockets near Melapalayam, as the water remains stagnant in low-lying areas, the mud walls of the dwellings may cave in any time, fear residents of Kurichi.

In Thoothukudi

In neighbouring Thoothukudi district, similar complaints pour in. “Our area gets waterlogged even after a rain on a normal day. But the December 17/18 rain was something unheard of. Officials should give due attention to pump out water from our areas,” say residents of Muthammal Colony, Rahmath Nagar, Adiparasakthi Nagar, P and T Colony, etc.

The civic authorities claim that as they are running short of manpower and equipment, they would do the work in phases. However, the residents say there is every possibility of infectious diseases spreading among residents due to waterlogging for long periods of time.

Even 10 days after the heavy rain, water is still stagnating in many areas and it must be pumped out immediately, as officials have cautioned about spread of dengue and cholera, the residents say.

A senior Corporation official said that in the next few days, the rainwater stagnant at all low-lying areas would be drained. “We have drafted men from other Corporations.. Nearly 600 people are working in Thoothukudi,” he added.

