Waterlogged, slushy roads the bane of S.S. Colony

18 September 2021 22:23 IST

Uneven roads get inundated for two to three days

Come monsoon, Bharathiyar Main Road and Jawahar Main Road in SS Colony get waterlogged and become slushy and slippery once the rainwater recedes.

V. Vasu, who works at a tailoring shop in the area, said, “Even if it rains for half-an-hour or so, these uneven roads get inundated for two to three days. Some of the stormwater drains are either clogged or not in level with the road.”

After a heavy rain on Friday evening, the water was literally all over the place, causing much hardship to pedestrians and two-wheeler riders. V. P. Manikandan, a resident, said that when the roads become slushy and slippery, they pose a risk to elderly people as many have fallen down while walking or riding on such a surface.

S. Sultan, another resident, said, “While digging works for laying drinking water pipelines and other works, the roads are not levelled again. This is the reason why these roads are uneven and prone to waterlogging, particularly in the past six months.”

When contacted, Corporation Commissioner K. P. Karthikeyan said that some of Madurai’s roads are quite narrow and it is not possible to block them while taking up civic work works are undertaken. “Water distribution and underground drainage work are under way in S.S. Colony area. Once the UGD work is over, the roads will be relaid. Till then people must bear with the inconvenience. But in case of waterlogging, if the residents inform us, we will look into the issue,” he said.