Waterbodies have lesser storages despite good rainfall due to encroachments on supply channels: Virudhunagar Collector

November 29, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST

Despite Virudhunagar district getting more than the average rainfall this year, the waterbodies have lesser storage when compared to the storage reported 30 years back when lesser amount of rainfall had been reported, said Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan.

Speaking at a seminar on removing encroachments on waterbodies here on Wednesday, the Collector said that the irrigation tanks and ponds in the district had storage of only 70% to 80% despite the higher amount of rainfall.

ADVERTISEMENT

The major reason for lesser storage in the tanks was encroachments on the supply channels.

Stating that countries like Israel which had poor rainfall, was making use of every drop of rain water, the Collector said that an agrarian region like Aruppukottai should not allow any encroachment on the waterbodies or supply channels. He said that eviction of encroachment was the basic duty of the Government employees and added that the Courts were monitoring such works.

Members of the public and farmers should help in overcoming the practical difficulties in removing the encroachments, he said.

The district administration was ready to mobilise funds for eviction, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.