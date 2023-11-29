HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Waterbodies have lesser storages despite good rainfall due to encroachments on supply channels: Virudhunagar Collector

November 29, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Despite Virudhunagar district getting more than the average rainfall this year, the waterbodies have lesser storage when compared to the storage reported 30 years back when lesser amount of rainfall had been reported, said Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan.

Speaking at a seminar on removing encroachments on waterbodies here on Wednesday, the Collector said that the irrigation tanks and ponds in the district had storage of only 70% to 80% despite the higher amount of rainfall.

The major reason for lesser storage in the tanks was encroachments on the supply channels.

Stating that countries like Israel which had poor rainfall, was making use of every drop of rain water, the Collector said that an agrarian region like Aruppukottai should not allow any encroachment on the waterbodies or supply channels. He said that eviction of encroachment was the basic duty of the Government employees and added that the Courts were monitoring such works.

Members of the public and farmers should help in overcoming the practical difficulties in removing the encroachments, he said.

The district administration was ready to mobilise funds for eviction, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.