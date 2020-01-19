Waterbird census to begin soon

The 10th edition of Tamirabharani waterbird count in select water bodies in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts will be conducted between January 24 and 26 this year.

As usual, thousands of migratory birds have arrived at irrigation tanks in the Tamirabharani basin and thousands of local birds started breeding in their regular nests.

As most of the rain-fed and system tanks in these districts are brimming with water, the number of birds camping in these water bodies has increased substantially.

ATREE’s Agasthyamalai Community Conservation Centre, St., John’s College, Palayamkottai, Pearl City Nature Society, Thoothukudi, and Nellai Nature Club, Tirunelveli, are organising the count this year in coordination with Tamil Nadu Forest Department, Tirunelveli division.

Flow of water from forests in the Western Ghats into streams and rivers feeds a large network of tanks in these districts and supports over 100 species of waterbirds and many of them are migratory species.

Irrigation tanks are full of water this year due to good rain and some tanks are very clean and hold more water this time than last year thanks to the efforts of voluntary organisations and district administration in desilting and proper maintenance.

Important water bodies such as Koonthankulam, Thirupudaimaruthur, Vijayanarayanam and Gangaikondan in Tirunelveli district, Vagaikulam in Tenkasi district and Kadambakulam, Perunkulam, Arumugamangalam, Vellur and Melputhukudi Sunai in Thoothukudi districts attract a large number of waterbirds during the winter season. These birds play a very important role in the ecosystem and local people have strong cultural links with these birds.

“But there are encroachments, pollution and urbanization and there is no concern for biodiversity. With increasing demand for water for development and human consumption, these wetlands are in great danger. The people around these wetlands should be aware of value of the natural resources and protect them against damage for the benefit of people and biodiversity. The waterbird count is an effort to bring attention of local citizens to these wetlands,” said M. Mathivanan, coordinator, TWC.

Bird experts and volunteers, who are interested in participating in the bird count, can register their names online - https://forms.gle/ 5wQhcg5VyZMuVmY96. They can contact M. Mathivanan, coordinator, via twbc2020@gmail.com or mobile: 94880 63750.

Registration will close on January 22 .

Following the orientation programme for volunteers at St. John’s College, Palayamkottai, on January 24, waterbird census will be held in these districts on January 25 and 26, he said.