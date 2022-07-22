ATTENTION TAMILNADU DESK: The rapidly dwindling water level at Papanasam Dam in Tirunelveli District may be cultivate for the farmer may not being shifted. Photo: A_Shaikmohideen | Photo Credit: Abraham Mills S@Madurai

Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Friday stood at 71.30 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 705.56 cusecs and 1,004.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 75 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 91 cusecs and 175 cusecs of water was discharged.