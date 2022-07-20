Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam dam on Wednesday stood at 72 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 1,027.66 cusecs and a discharge of 1,004.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 75.30 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 91 cusecs and a discharge of 175 cusecs.