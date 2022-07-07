Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Thursday stood at 55.90 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 1,090.63 cusecs and 804.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 75.65 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 85 cusecs and 300 cusecs of water was discharged.