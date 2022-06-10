Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam dam on Friday stood at 68.45 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 feet) with an inflow of 320.95 cusecs and a discharge of 804.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 81.85 ft. (118 feet) with an inflow of 8 cusecs and a discharge of 75 cusecs.