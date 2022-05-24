Water
Water level
TIRUNELVELI
The water level in Papanasam dam was 67.40 feet (max level 143 ft) with an inflow of 831.37 cusecs and discharge of 354.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 83.65 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 54 cusecs and discharge of 75 cusecs. The rainfall (in mm) in the neighbouring Tenkasi district was as follows: Gadana 1, Advinainar: 3 and Tenkasi: 1.4 mm, PWD officials said on Tuesday.
