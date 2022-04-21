Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Thursday stood at 52.90 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 117.13 cusecs and 204.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 84.50 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 29 cusecs and no water was discharged.