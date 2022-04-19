Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Tuesday stood at 53.25 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 151.04 cusecs and 223.50 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 84.55 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 29 cusecs and no water was discharged.