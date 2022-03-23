Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Tuesday stood at 70.05 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 102.08 cusecs and 504.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 93.90 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 16 cusecs and 445 cusecs of water was discharged.

