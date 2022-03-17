Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in the Papanasam Dam on Thursday stood at 74 feet (maximum level is 143 feet). The dam had in inflow of 34.14 cusecs and 504.75 cusecs is discharged. The level of Manimuthar dam (maximum level is 118 feet) stood 96.55 feet. The dam had an inflow of 22 cusecs and 445 cusecs of water is discharged.