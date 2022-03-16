ATTENTION TAMILNADU DESK: The rapidly dwindling water level at Papanasam Dam in Tirunelveli District may be cultivate for the farmer may not being shifted. Photo: A_Shaikmohideen | Photo Credit: Abraham Mills S@Madurai

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Wednesday stood at 74.80 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 168.87 cusecs and 504.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 97 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 22 cusecs and 445 cusecs of water was discharged.