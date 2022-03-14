JUST IN
- 4 mins Water
- 5 mins Fourth ‘Uzhavar Sandhai’ to come up at NGO ‘A’ Colony
- 11 mins Unauthorized drinking water plant sealed
- 6 hrs Jeweller robbed of ₹2.5 crore near Madurai; 3 held; money recovered
- Bail granted
- Forest fire in Kodaikanal hills continues
- Judicial Magistrate court inaugurated in Kodaikanal
- A 'seer' procession with a difference
- PFI cadre held for taking out procession
- Medicos from Ukraine, Russia return home
- Tourists disappointed as Courtallam falls dried up
- ‘Nil panel’ should be recorded by competent authority: HC
- Summer arrives but at a price
- Water level
- Minister releases 6.5 lakh fingerlings into three tanks