The water level in Papanasam Dam on Monday stood at 76.40 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 138.54 cusecs and 604.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 97.85 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 19 cusecs and 445 cusecs of water was discharged.