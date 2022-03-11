Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam dam on Thursday stood at 79.35 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 213.66 cusecs and a discharge of 804.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 99.13 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 45 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs.