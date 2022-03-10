The water level in Papanasam Dam on Thursday stood at 80.40 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 193 cusecs and 804.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 99.52 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 56 cusecs and 400 cusecs of water was discharged.