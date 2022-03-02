Water level

TIRUNELVELI

The water level in Papanasam dam on Wednesday stood at 89.90 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 feet) with an inflow of 278.47 cusecs and a discharge of 1,004.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 102.55 feet.(118 feet) with an inflow of 85 cusecs and a discharge of 445 cusecs.