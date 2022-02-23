The water level in Papanasam Dam on Wednesday stood at 96.65 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 325.58 cusecs and 1,004.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 105.05 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 52 cusecs and 475 cusecs of water was discharged.