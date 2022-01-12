₹ 271 crore sanctioned for drinking water project

TIRUNELVELI

12 January 2022 19:59 IST

The Tamil Nadu Government has sanctioned ₹ 271 crore for implementing a new drinking water project, Speaker M. Appavu said.

Speaking to reporters at Paambankulam near Panagudi on Wednesday after handing over the ‘Pongal’ gift hampers to the cardholders, he said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had given his nod for executing a new drinking water project for the benefit of eight town panchayats in Radhapuram Assembly constituency including Panagudi, Valliyoor and Thisaiyanvilai to meet the ever-growing demand for the drinking water.

The existing Panagudi drinking water project, which was implemented by previous the DMK government, remained neglected for the past 10 years and no periodic maintenance was done to ensure earmarked supply of drinking water to the residents. Consequently, Valliyoor was getting only 15 lakh litres of water a day which was insufficient.

Besides invigorating this existing drinking water scheme, new combined drinking water project would be executed to ensure supply of 65 lakh litres of drinking water everyday within a year.

He said the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board would shortly construct 500 houses in Radhapuram Assembly constituency to be given to the rightly identified poor beneficiaries after due scrutiny of applications. While the applicant’s contribution would be ₹ 1.50 lakh, the remaining ₹ 8.50 lakh would be the government grant, he said.

“Since the applicants have submitted their applications, these are being scrutinized to identify the right beneficiaries, who need not give money to anyone for getting the allotment of the house,” he said.

Modernization of the daily market in Valliyoor at a cost of ₹ 4.80 crore on 1.42 acre with new shops was going on and would be handed over to the beneficiaries within six months. Moreover, construction of new modern bus-stand in Valliyoor at a cost of ₹ 12 crore with better amenities would be completed within a year, he said.

He also inaugurated laying of paver blocks on an outlay of ₹ 2.25 crore at Chinnaan Colony, Gandhipuram West Street, Anna Nagar, Pushpavanam, Thandaiyaarkulam, Syed Karim Street, Syed Roshan Street and Police Line Street, all in Panagudi under his Radhapuram segment.