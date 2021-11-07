Drinking water project launched in Virudhunagar

For the benefit of Virudhunagar, Aruppukottai and Sattur municipalities

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Industries Ministers Thangam Thennarasu participated in a bhoomi puja for the ongoing combined drinking water scheme to benefit three municipalities of Virudhunagar, Aruppukottai and Sattur on Sunday.

The ₹ 44.77-crore project will bring 28.28 million litres of water a day with source from the Tamirabharani at Seevalaperi where the river confluences with the Chittar.

With an intake well near the Seevalaperi check dam water would be pumped through three wayside pumping stations at Sillankulam, Vannimadai and Sennalkudi. The ministers said that three separate ground-level tanks would be constructed and water would be distributed through the existing overhead tanks and new tanks to be constructed. Stating that 41% of the project has been completed, the ministers said that the work is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 2022. On commissioning the project, Virudhunagar Municipality will get a maximum of additional 89.5 lakh litres of water.