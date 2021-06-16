Water released in Radhapuram Channel

Water was released in the Radhapuram Channel from the Gothaiyar Channel in Kanniyakumari district on Wednesday.

Speaker M. Appavu released surplus water from the Gothaiyar Channel in the presence of Kanniyakumari Collector M. Aravind and Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam, .

About 150 cusecs of water being diverted from Gothaiyar Channel at Thirumoolar Nagar near Nilappaarai near Nagercoil till October 31 this year will feed 52 irrigation tanks through the Radhapuram Channel. Consequently, cultivation will be taken up on 17,000 acres of land in Levingipuram, Karunkulam, Pazhavoor, Adangaarkulam, Azhaganeri, Thanakkarkulam, Koodankulam, Parameswarapuram and Radhapuram in this dry region.

Moreover, the water to be stored in these water bodies will also effectively check intrusion of seawater into this coastal region.

Speaking to reporters after releasing the water, Mr. Appavu said since the Kanniyakumari district was blessed with good rainfall over the past few weeks, more than 50 irrigation tanks had reached their maximum capacity. Hence, the surplus water being released from the dams was being diverted to the Radhapuram Channel to save farming in this dry region instead of getting wasted.

After the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was told about the water getting wasted into the sea, he ordered the diversion of surplus water to Radhapuram Channel. The 75-km-long channel connecting Petchipaarai Dam and Radhapuram channel was thoroughly repaired in 2009 when then government released ₹ 18 crore for the work, he said.