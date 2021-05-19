Farmers seek water release

CUMBUM

Appealing to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to release water from Mullaperiyar dam on June 1 for the single crop, farmers associations from Cumbum Valley said that a little over 14,000 acres in Theni district would benefit by this action.

In a press release, Cumbum MLA Ramakrishnan said here on Wednesday that he would seek the CM’s intervention as the timely release of water from the reservoir would help 11,807 acres in Cumbum Valley and Uthamapalayam, 488 acres in Bodinayakkanur and another 2,412 acres in Theni.

With the water level at Mulla Periyar dam standing above 130 feet and over 63 feet in the Vaigai dam, the release of water for irrigation should not be a problem.

Moreover, with the south-west monsoon set for May 31 in Kerala, the district would stand to gain due to the proximity of the Western Ghats. Considering the good weather conditions, the government should order for release of water, the MLA said.