Stone laid for drinking water project

The State government has chalked out a mega integrated water project at a cost of ₹ 1752.73 crore.

The Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami laid the foundation stone through a video-conferencing facility from Chennai Secretariat on Thursday.

Collector P Madhusudhan Reddy told reporters that the project would be completed in 30 months in four phases. The project would benefit residents in three municipalities, eight town panchayats and 11 panchayat unions covering 2452 rural habitations in the district.

The district, which has 11.39 lakh population as of 2021 census, provides 49.83 million litres of water a day. The project, on completion, would be able to cater to the needs of the population in 2051. With NABARD fund of ₹ 1537.59 crore and TN government’s contribution of ₹215.14 crore, the work would begin soon.

The Collector said that the source of drinking water would be drawn from the Cauvery by collecting the potable water in five collection wells at Pettavaithalai in Kulithalai block in Karur district.

TWAD Superintending Engineer Gunasekaran, DRO K Latha and other senior officials from the Municipal Administration participated.